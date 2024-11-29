A new Starbucks opened in South Korea — with a view of North Korea.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The cafe was opened on the river bank near the observatory tower in the South Korean city of Gimpo. Through binoculars, visitors can look at rural life in Gepun county across the border.

The company chose this location because of its historical significance and scenic beauty. The observatory was placed on Hill 154, which has historical significance — here the Koreans fought fierce battles during the Korean War of 1950-1953.

On that side of the river, where North Korea already begins, there are mostly residential buildings and farms, although there may be military ones there.

Gimpo authorities say that this is how they are developing tourism in the border region of the country. The location of the coffee shop is said to show "robust security" on the Korean Peninsula.

The cafe was opened against the background of growing tension in relations between the two countries. In October 2024, North Korea blew up the roads that connect it with South Korea. And the next day, the country announced that 1.4 million North Koreans are ready for a "holy war".

The life of ordinary people in North Korea is still shrouded in mystery and attracts many tourists. Although Pyongyang is opening its borders to general tourism for the first time since the pandemic, such tours are strictly controlled — and many foreigners will not be able to get there.

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945, the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and Japan surrendered, ending World War II. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unite the Koreas, built up an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

