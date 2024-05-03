Boris Johnson was not allowed to vote in local elections because he forgot his documents

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson was not allowed to go to the polling station during the local elections because he forgot to take his ID with him.

This is reported by the BBC.

Johnson wanted to cast his vote in the election of Englandʼs Police and Crime Commissioner. Without an identity card, the ex-prime minister was not allowed to vote, but in the end he returned to the polling station with the necessary document and was able to cast his vote.

The requirement to carry photo ID at the polls was introduced by the Johnson government in the Elections Act 2022. Such changes were introduced last year, and already in May 2023, voters had to show their documents to cast their vote in local elections.

According to the election commission, about 14 000 citizens were unable to vote in last yearʼs local elections in England due to new rules.

There are 22 acceptable forms of ID, including passports, driving licences, bus passes for the elderly and disabled and Oyster 60+ cards. Also, people registered to vote can apply for a free voterʼs card.

The government also said it plans to make veteransʼ IDs a valid form of voter identification after an incident after some ex-servicemen were barred from polling stations.