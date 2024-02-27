The man “bought” a third child in order to go abroad

At the border with Hungary, the Ukrainian provided the border guard with three birth certificates, one of which turned out to be fake — he bought it for $2 000.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

Border guards at the “Tysa” checkpoint stopped a Mercedes in which a 27-year-old man was among the passengers. He wanted to cross the border as a father of many children, but inspectors could not confirm the existence of a third child.

When the man realized that his deception was exposed, he admitted that he had purchased the document through the Internet.

The police opened a criminal case for forgery of documents.