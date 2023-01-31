In Brovary, at the executive committee of the city council, summonses were handed to all men present. The mayor also received it

WTF

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

In Brovary (Kyiv region), at a meeting of the executive committee of the city council, all men present were handed summonses.

This was reported by the Brovary Tribune publication, publishing a video.

A representative of the Military Committee said that the men should clarify their credentials and pass a medical examination. The mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko also received the summons.