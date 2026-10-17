On October 16, journalists complained about an unpleasant smell in the European Council press room, where they were waiting for Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs briefing.

Politico writes about this.

Politico writes that this is not the first time: on October 15, several journalists left a diplomatic briefing after “an eye-watering emission”.

“Everyone is running on nothing but coffee and the fear of missing out on a briefing, so we suppose it is to be expected. Still, one can’t help but wish the mystery malodorer would take themselves outside and sort it out before people pass out,” wrote a Politico correspondent.

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