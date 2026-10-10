Nobody has ever heard of her: Trump is again outraged that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

The US President Donald Trump said that “nobody knows” the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize the day before. He also reiterated that he had ended eight wars, so he was once again outraged that he did not receive this prize.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

Trump said letters from presidents and prime ministers he helped end wars were sent to the Nobel committee. He added that he was going to settle two more wars — in Ukraine and Iran.

Trump emphasized that he should have already received eight Nobel Peace Prizes for this.

"This is an indelible stain on Norway that will never be forgotten. The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democrats and enemies of civilization," Trump wrote.

What preceded

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African human rights activist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem “Navi” Pillay on Tuesday. She received the award for her “efforts to promote peace and international law”. Pillay was a judge at the International Criminal Court and presided over the International Tribunal for the Rwandan Genocide.

Afterward, laureate Pillay joked that she could share the award with Trump if the audience applauded her a little longer. Her words drew laughter from the audience.

Her comments about Trump hinted at the US presidentʼs long-standing desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2025, last yearʼs winner Maria Corina Machado presented the prize medal to President Trump.

The Nobel Committee has previously stressed that once a prize has been awarded, it cannot be revoked, transferred or shared with another person.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.