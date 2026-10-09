The US President Donald Trump has said that those who use the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "superintelligence" will be added to the White Houseʼs enemies list.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

At the UN General Assembly on September 24, Trump said that the word "artificial" creates the impression that this intelligence is "fake”, although in reality the technology is "amazing".

The very next day, the US representatives used the abbreviation AI at a UN Security Council meeting on AI, where tech executives called on the international community to set rules for the technology.

On September 29, it became known that Trump had officially renamed “artificial intelligence” to “superintelligence” — this must be done in all official documents. The corresponding decree appeared on the White House website, and it stated that the abbreviated version — AI — could also be used.