Finnish fans trolled Lukashenko with a banner with a cockroach during a match against Belarus. They also booed their national anthem

During a football match between Finland and Belarus on September 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, fans booed the Belarusian anthem and began chanting "Putin F*ck You".

This is reported by Helsingin Sanomat.

The Finnish fan section had a Ukrainian flag, as well as a white-and-red flag of the Belarusian opposition. There was loud cheering and whistling during the performance of the Belarusian national anthem.

After that, the fans continued to sing a song that mocked Putin.

Before the starting whistle, a huge poster was unfurled above one of the stands, reading “Your Day Will Come”. The picture depicted an owl and a cockroach resembling the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

As journalists noted, the issue of the match with Belarus had been discussed for a long time. In March, the Football Federation of Finland decided that the match would be held on a neutral field.

However, in May, the federation changed its decision and determined that the venue for the match would be the Olympic Stadium.

The Finnish Football Association said it would donate the net profit from the match against Belarus to support Ukraine.

However, given the number of spectators, there is unlikely to be any net profit, the media added. The head of the event organization department Kalle Marttinen said earlier this week that the federation would likely allocate funds from its own budget.

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