Canadian cinema couldnʼt wait for the “Spider-Man” poster — employee drew a Spiderman instead

The Famous Players Six movie theater in Prince George, Canada, was missing posters for the new movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” due to a shipping error. Then 19-year-old theater employee Drake Landon decided to draw his own — and the drawing went viral.

CBS News writes about this case.

The theater manager asked Landon to create a replacement for the official poster in the style of the famous internet meme “Spooderman”, a deliberately lame drawing of Spider-Man that appeared on the internet around 2012.

Landon initially suggested drawing a regular Spider-Man, but eventually took on "Spooderman" and adapted him for the new film.

Under the picture, he wrote: "Sorry, we never received the real posters! Sorry for any inconveniences!"

A photo of the poster was shared on local online communities and quickly went viral, with a post on Reddit in the Marvel Studios community garnering over 54 000 likes.

Users started joking that Landon should draw all the movie posters or sell his own work. The artist himself admitted that he did not expect such attention and believes that the main credit goes to the author of the original meme “Spooderman”.

The cinema still installed the official poster for the new Spider-Man movie, but they promised to place Landonʼs drawing elsewhere.

CBC News

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