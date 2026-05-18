Bloomberg: Musk did not pay employees promised $420 for tax returns for Grok

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not pay employees the promised $420 for sending their tax returns to the artificial intelligence Grok to train the chatbot.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing internal employee correspondence.

Earlier this year, xAI asked employees to send their tax returns to a chatbot to train it, promising them payments in return.

They were also promised early access to the upcoming payment platform X Money. Employees were also encouraged to recruit relatives and friends to expand the amount of data to train the AI before the start of the US tax filing season. Friends and relatives were also promised payments.

Two months after employees submitted documents to Grok, the funds had not been paid out. Some were told that the person responsible for the payments was no longer with the company.

Musk had previously asked employees to send their own data to train another project, Macrohard. At that time, the employees were paid a bonus, but with a delay.

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