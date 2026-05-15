A law banning fortune-telling and esoteric services has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada

The MP from the “Servant of the People” faction Heorhii Mazurashu submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 15251 on the prohibition of fortune-telling and esoteric services.

This is stated in the billʼs title card.

The bill proposes to introduce liability for the provision of paid services in fortune-telling, psychics, magic, esotericism, and occultism, as well as for advertising, popularization, and dissemination of information about the provision of such services.

A day earlier, during a session in parliament, the First Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko reported that the Verkhovna Rada had created an inter-factional deputy association "Search for the Kingdom of God and His Truth". It was headed by Mazurashu. Kornienko did not specify who exactly would join the association.

“The Kingdom of God will definitely not hinder us,” Kornienko commented.

At a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court on May 13, new fragments of correspondence between the former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Veronika Anikievich were revealed — she is signed in his phone as "Veronika Feng Shui Office". The SAPO prosecutor claimed that Yermak consulted with Anikievich about the appointment of various officials.

Journalists of the “Schemes” project found out that Veronika Anikievich is a 51-year-old resident of Kyiv who calls herself an astrology consultant. On social networks, she actively spoke out in support of Andriy Yermak, and in users’ contacts she is listed as “Veronika Konsult. A.B.” and “Veronika Anikievich/fortuneteller Yermak”. She has a degree in financial analyst. Journalists also established that her father is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who in 2015 headed the “Opposition Bloc” cell in Genichesk.

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