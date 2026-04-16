In a sermon at the Pentagon, Hegseth quoted a fictional Bible verse from Pulp Fiction

The US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse from the movie "Pulp Fiction" during a sermon at the Pentagon, adapting it to the rescue operation of American pilots in Iran.

This is reported by Forbes.

The head of the Pentagon said that a few days ago he received the text of the prayer from the “chief mission officer of Sandy 1”. This is an operation to rescue the crew of an American plane shot down over Iran.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the lawlessness of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of fellowship and duty, leads the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will bring upon you great vengeance and fierce anger against those who seek to capture and destroy my brother. And you shall know that my call sign is Sandy 1 when I take my vengeance upon you. Amen,” he said.

Hegset himself pointed out the connection to verse 25:17 from the Book of Ezekiel in the Old Testament. However, this quote is fictional. It was borrowed from Quentin Tarantinoʼs film Pulp Fiction.

"The path of the righteous is surrounded on all sides by the iniquity of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of mercy and goodwill leads the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brotherʼs keeper and the finder of lost children," said Samuel L. Jackson (in the movie — Jules Winfield).

Iran shoots down US fighter jet

On April 3, Iranian media reported that a US F-15 fighter jet had been shot down over Iran. The information was later confirmed by the US. This was the first time since the start of the war in the Middle East that Iranian forces had shot down a US aircraft.

There were two pilots on board the downed plane. After the crash, they ejected. One of the pilots was rescued immediately on April 3. The media wrote that Israel was assisting with the search with intelligence and canceled planned strikes on Iran so as not to interfere with them.

On April 5, the US special forces rescued the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet. US President Donald Trump called the rescue of the pilots "one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history".

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