Bidenʼs son challenged Trumpʼs sons to a cage fight

Former US President Joe Bidenʼs son Hunter challenged the sons of current President Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, to a cage fight.

Reuters writes about this.

Hunter Biden said on April 9 that he received a call from Channel 5 CEO Andrew Callaghan, who said he wanted to organize such a fight. Hunter agreed.

"I told him I agreed — 100%, if he could organize it. And if not, Iʼll come anyway," Bidenʼs son said in a video posted on Channel 5ʼs social media.

It is unclear whether or when the fight will take place. The White House has not yet commented on Hunter Bidenʼs statements. Earlier, the Trump administration announced plans to hold a similar event in June to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, but with real UFC fighters.

Reuters notes that the fight between Biden and Trump resembles the cage fight between businessmen Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, which was proposed to be held in Las Vegas in 2023, but never took place.

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