In Iran, young people were urged to form a “human chain” around power plants

Iranʼs Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Alireza Rahimi, called on young people to form a "human chain" around power plants.

He wrote about this in X.

“I invite all young, cultural and artistic figures, athletes and champions to the national campaign ʼThe Living Chain of Iranian Youth for a Bright Futureʼ,” Rahimi said.

He called on youth across the country to go to power plants at 2:00 PM. Iranian time (12:30 PM Kyiv time). According to him, the main message is to show US President Donald Trump that attacking infrastructure is a war crime.

War in the Middle East and Trumpʼs threats to unleash "real hell" on Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

Markets reacted to the closure of this route instantly: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel — for the first time in almost four years.

On April 4, it was reported that the Iranian authorities decided to allow ships carrying humanitarian and vital cargo bound for Iranian ports to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President Donald Trump on April 4 threatened Iran with “all hell” if it did not reach an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump initially gave Iran 48 hours to do so (i.e., by April 6), but then gave it another deadline of no later than 8:00 PM. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 7.

On April 6, Iran, via Pakistan, delivered a 10-point peace deal to the United States. The plan included guarantees that the United States (and Israel) would not attack Iran and Hezbollah, and Washington would lift all sanctions against Tehran. Iran would collect $2 million for each vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz and share the money with Oman. Tehran would use the money to rebuild its damaged infrastructure. Trump rejected the proposal the same day.

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