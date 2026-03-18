In the city of Arcy-sur-Aube in France, a candidate with the surname Hittler won the first round of the mayoral election, beating his rival Renault-Zielenski.

This is reported by the French channel BFMTV.

The incumbent mayor, 75-year-old Charles Hittler, received 37.81% of the vote. His opponent, 28-year-old Antoine Renault-Zielenski, received 29.99% and came in third. Both candidates advanced to the second round, which will be held on March 22.

The politiciansʼ unusual surnames have sparked active discussion on the Internet due to associations with Adolf Hitler and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Charles Hittler himself says that he is used to jokes about his last name and does not take offense at them. According to him, it even helps — people remember him easily.

Antoine Renault-Zielenski explained that his double surname is a combination of the names of his father and mother, both of Polish descent. He admitted that he did not expect such a resonance, but he understands why people find the situation funny.

"I understand that people find it funny. I donʼt really, but I donʼt find it offensive," Renault-Zielenski said.

The politician also joked that now people are talking about the city not only because of history: in 1814, Napoleonʼs battle took place here, and now there is an "election duel" with famous names.

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