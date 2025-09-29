Ukrainian MPs propose nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

The Verkhovna Rada has registered an appeal to the Nobel Committee, proposing to nominate the US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Project No. 14088 was registered by five MPs from the groups "For the Future" (Anna Skorokhod, Anatoliy Urbansky, Taras Batenko) and "Revival of Ukraine" (Olexandr Yurchenko, Anatoliy Burmich). The draft resolution was submitted for consideration to the leadership of the parliament. Its text has not yet been made public.

This year, the US president will no longer be able to receive the award, as candidates are nominated by February 1.