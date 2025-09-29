Ukrainian MPs propose nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

The Verkhovna Rada has registered an appeal to the Nobel Committee, proposing to nominate the US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
Project No. 14088 was registered by five MPs from the groups "For the Future" (Anna Skorokhod, Anatoliy Urbansky, Taras Batenko) and "Revival of Ukraine" (Olexandr Yurchenko, Anatoliy Burmich). The draft resolution was submitted for consideration to the leadership of the parliament. Its text has not yet been made public.
This year, the US president will no longer be able to receive the award, as candidates are nominated by February 1.
- Trump was first nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in June by the Pakistani government for his “resolute diplomatic intervention and decisive leadership in the India-Pakistan crisis”.
- In early August, after the signing of the Azerbaijani-Armenian declaration at the White House on the renunciation of the use of military force, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did the same.
- According to the White House, Trumpʼs nomination is also supported by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Gabonese President Brice Olighi Nguema, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirege.
